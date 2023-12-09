The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, are in action Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Hayes? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hayes has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Hayes has scored a goal in five of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hayes has a point in nine of 26 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 26 games played.

Hayes has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 3 12 Points 1 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.