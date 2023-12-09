The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will aim to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 40.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 45.4% the Kangaroos' opponents have shot this season.

Lindenwood is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Lions are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos sit at 45th.

The Lions put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Kangaroos allow.

Lindenwood is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 60.8.

At home, the Lions conceded 70.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.2.

At home, Lindenwood knocked down 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule