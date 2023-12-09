The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UMKC vs. Lindenwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Betting Trends

Lindenwood has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

UMKC is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Kangaroos' six games have gone over the point total.

