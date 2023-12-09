The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) face the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Darius Beane: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylon McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Players to Watch

Cole: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Beane: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Talton: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ruffin: 4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK McDaniel: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 332nd 64.9 Points Scored 72 234th 247th 74.1 Points Allowed 68.6 129th 266th 31.1 Rebounds 33 190th 273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.6 39th 333rd 5.1 3pt Made 7.8 145th 360th 8.6 Assists 13 194th 214th 12.4 Turnovers 12.5 225th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.