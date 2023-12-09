The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The contest airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMKC -4.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood has played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 138.5 points.

Lindenwood's games this year have had a 139-point total on average, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lindenwood has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Lindenwood has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Lions have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lindenwood has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMKC 4 66.7% 71.7 136.6 70.8 144.9 138.5 Lindenwood 3 50% 64.9 136.6 74.1 144.9 137.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions' 64.9 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Kangaroos allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMKC 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0 Lindenwood 2-4-0 2-3 3-3-0

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMKC Lindenwood 6-8 Home Record 9-4 3-11 Away Record 2-14 3-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.