Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-12.9)

Kansas (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks are 4-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and conceding 67.2 per outing, 94th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential.

The 30.8 rebounds per game Missouri accumulates rank 279th in the nation, 2.9 fewer than the 33.7 its opponents grab.

Missouri hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 10.6 (88th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.