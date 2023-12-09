How to Watch Missouri vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also taken four games in a row.
Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Missouri has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
- The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- Missouri has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.2 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
