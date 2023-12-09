Missouri vs. Kansas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
A pair of hot squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup in this article.
Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-13.5)
|144.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-13.5)
|144.5
|-1200
|+720
Missouri vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Missouri has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- Kansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Jayhawks' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking puts Missouri 103rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 78th.
- The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
