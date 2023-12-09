The Missouri State Bears (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Missouri State vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-7.5) 144.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Missouri State has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bears' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Sam Houston has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Bearkats' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.