The Missouri State Bears (6-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 14.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Matthew Lee: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK N.J. Benson: 8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Chance Moore: 14.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Alston Mason: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 196th 74.4 Points Scored 75.2 179th 115th 68 Points Allowed 72.7 215th 34th 38 Rebounds 34.2 142nd 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 104th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 8.3 106th 145th 13.9 Assists 15 89th 315th 14 Turnovers 13.7 305th

