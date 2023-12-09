The Missouri State Bears (6-3) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Springfield, Missouri

Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points five times.

Missouri State has an average point total of 143.2 in its contests this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Missouri State has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Missouri State.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 5 55.6% 74.2 149.4 69.0 141.7 139.9 Sam Houston 5 62.5% 75.2 149.4 72.7 141.7 138.3

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bears record 74.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 72.7 the Bearkats allow.

When Missouri State totals more than 72.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 5-4-0 1-1 5-4-0 Sam Houston 5-3-0 1-2 7-1-0

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Sam Houston 10-4 Home Record 12-1 5-8 Away Record 11-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

