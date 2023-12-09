The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:15 PM ET and air on ESPN.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Information

Missouri Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 20.9 PTS, 12.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

20.9 PTS, 12.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Kevin McCullar: 18.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Adams: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Dajuan Harris: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

Missouri vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank 81st 79.8 Points Scored 75.4 171st 55th 64.8 Points Allowed 67.2 100th 80th 35.6 Rebounds 30.8 279th 334th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 7.1 315th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 9.7 32nd 1st 22.8 Assists 14.3 128th 249th 12.8 Turnovers 10.6 89th

