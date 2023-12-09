Missouri vs. Kansas December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:15 PM ET and air on ESPN.
Missouri vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Missouri Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 20.9 PTS, 12.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 18.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 5.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Missouri vs. Kansas Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|81st
|79.8
|Points Scored
|75.4
|171st
|55th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|100th
|80th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|30.8
|279th
|334th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|315th
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.7
|32nd
|1st
|22.8
|Assists
|14.3
|128th
|249th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|89th
