Two hot teams meet when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Tigers are 13.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak allive against the Jayhawks, who have won four straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Missouri vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 5:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -13.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Missouri has played four games this season that finished with a point total higher than 144.5 points.

Missouri's games this season have had an average of 142.7 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Missouri has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Missouri came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +575 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Missouri has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 50% 80.7 156.1 65.2 132.4 144.4 Missouri 4 44.4% 75.4 156.1 67.2 132.4 150.5

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks give up.

Missouri is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 65.2 points.

Missouri vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-4-0 2-3 4-4-0 Missouri 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

Missouri vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Missouri 15-1 Home Record 16-3 7-4 Away Record 5-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

