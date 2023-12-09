How to Watch the Missouri vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Missouri Tigers (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 81.4 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 51.0 the Wildcats allow.
- Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 51.0 points.
- Kansas State is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 81.4 points.
- The Wildcats score 75.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.0 the Tigers give up.
- When Kansas State scores more than 67.0 points, it is 6-1.
- Missouri is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Wildcats are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (37.7%).
- The Tigers shoot 48.2% from the field, 15.9% higher than the Wildcats concede.
Missouri Leaders
- Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)
- Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)
- Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 57.9 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 87-81
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 88-43
|Mizzou Arena
|12/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 81-63
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Mizzou Arena
