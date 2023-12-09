The Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Missouri Tigers (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 81.4 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 51.0 the Wildcats allow.
  • Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 51.0 points.
  • Kansas State is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 81.4 points.
  • The Wildcats score 75.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.0 the Tigers give up.
  • When Kansas State scores more than 67.0 points, it is 6-1.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (37.7%).
  • The Tigers shoot 48.2% from the field, 15.9% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Missouri Leaders

  • Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)
  • Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)
  • Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 57.9 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Virginia L 87-81 John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 88-43 Mizzou Arena
12/6/2023 Missouri State W 81-63 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 Kansas State - St. Joseph Civic Arena
12/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
12/21/2023 UMKC - Mizzou Arena

