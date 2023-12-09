The Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Missouri Tigers (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri

St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Missouri vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 81.4 points per game, 30.4 more points than the 51.0 the Wildcats allow.

Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 51.0 points.

Kansas State is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 81.4 points.

The Wildcats score 75.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67.0 the Tigers give up.

When Kansas State scores more than 67.0 points, it is 6-1.

Missouri is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.

The Wildcats are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Tigers shoot 48.2% from the field, 15.9% higher than the Wildcats concede.

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 57.9 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

Missouri Schedule