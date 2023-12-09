Can we anticipate Pavel Buchnevich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

  • Buchnevich has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Blackhawks this season in one game (four shots).
  • He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:24 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:03 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:58 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.