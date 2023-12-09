Saturday's game between the Hofstra Pride (6-2) and Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) going head-to-head at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pride, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 76, Saint Louis 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-3.4)

Hofstra (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Saint Louis' record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Hofstra's is 4-2-0. The Billikens have gone over the point total in three games, while Pride games have gone over two times.

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens average 74.6 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per outing (284th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Saint Louis averages 30.1 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball) while conceding 35.4 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.3 boards per game.

Saint Louis knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.2% from long range.

The Billikens rank 180th in college basketball by averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 302nd in college basketball, allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions.

Saint Louis has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.6 per game (88th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (153rd in college basketball).

