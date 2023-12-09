How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 38.2% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.
- Saint Louis has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.2% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 308th.
- The Billikens average 6.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Pride give up (68.6).
- Saint Louis is 4-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than on the road (71.2).
- At home, the Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.0.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Louis knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|L 81-76
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|L 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
