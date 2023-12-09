The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 38.2% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.
  • Saint Louis has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.2% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 308th.
  • The Billikens average 6.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Pride give up (68.6).
  • Saint Louis is 4-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Saint Louis scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than on the road (71.2).
  • At home, the Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Louis knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State L 81-76 Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 101-62 Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake L 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra - Chaifetz Arena
12/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena

