The Hofstra Pride (6-2) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 38.2% the Pride's opponents have shot this season.

Saint Louis has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.2% from the field.

The Billikens are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 308th.

The Billikens average 6.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Pride give up (68.6).

Saint Louis is 4-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Saint Louis scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than on the road (71.2).

At home, the Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.0.

Beyond the arc, Saint Louis knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

