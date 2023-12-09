The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hofstra vs. Saint Louis matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hofstra Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM Hofstra (-3.5) 151.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hofstra (-3.5) 151.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Saint Louis has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Billikens have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Hofstra is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Pride games have gone over the point total twice this season.

