Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) at 5:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-67 win for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.
The Billikens enter this matchup on the heels of an 89-53 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday.
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Saint Louis 67
Other A-10 Predictions
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- The Billikens beat the Missouri Tigers in a 93-85 win on November 12. It was their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Louis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.
Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 107) on November 12
- 79-75 at home over UIC (No. 161) on November 26
- 79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 239) on November 15
- 89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 321) on December 6
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Kyla McMakin: 17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Tierra Simon: 4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Julia Martinez: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kennedy Calhoun: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens have a +19 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 77 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are giving up 75.1 per contest to rank 327th in college basketball.
