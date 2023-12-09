Saint Louis vs. Hofstra December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) meet the Hofstra Pride (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Meadows: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|179th
|75.2
|Points Scored
|84.9
|26th
|281st
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|171st
|301st
|30.0
|Rebounds
|33.1
|180th
|332nd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|321st
|164th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|11.9
|3rd
|258th
|12.0
|Assists
|18.1
|13th
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|113th
