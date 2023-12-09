The Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) meet the Hofstra Pride (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Tim Dalger: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Meadows: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kellen Thames: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 179th 75.2 Points Scored 84.9 26th 281st 75.8 Points Allowed 70.3 171st 301st 30.0 Rebounds 33.1 180th 332nd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 7.0 321st 164th 7.6 3pt Made 11.9 3rd 258th 12.0 Assists 18.1 13th 65th 10.2 Turnovers 11.0 113th

