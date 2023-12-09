The Hofstra Pride (6-2) visit the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) after winning three road games in a row. The Pride are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -3.5 151.5

Billikens Betting Records & Stats

Saint Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points just once this season.

The average total for Saint Louis' games this season is 150.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Saint Louis' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Saint Louis has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Billikens have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 3 50% 82 156.6 68.6 144.3 152.8 Saint Louis 1 14.3% 74.6 156.6 75.7 144.3 148.1

Additional Saint Louis Insights & Trends

The Billikens' 74.6 points per game are six more points than the 68.6 the Pride allow.

Saint Louis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 4-2-0 2-1 2-4-0 Saint Louis 4-3-0 2-1 3-4-0

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra Saint Louis 11-2 Home Record 15-3 11-5 Away Record 4-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

