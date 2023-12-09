The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis give up.

Saint Louis has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Southern Illinois is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.

The Salukis record 6.1 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Billikens give up (75.1).

Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.0 points.

This year the Salukis are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Billikens give up.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Kyla McMakin: 17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Julia Martinez: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Saint Louis Schedule