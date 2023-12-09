The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis give up.
  • Saint Louis has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • Southern Illinois is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Salukis record 6.1 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Billikens give up (75.1).
  • Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
  • Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.0 points.
  • This year the Salukis are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Billikens give up.

Saint Louis Leaders

  • Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Kyla McMakin: 17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
  • Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Julia Martinez: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Kennedy Calhoun: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Wichita State L 78-59 Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 Ball State L 71-64 Chaifetz Arena
12/6/2023 Southern Indiana W 89-53 Chaifetz Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
12/19/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

