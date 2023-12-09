How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis give up.
- Saint Louis has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
- Southern Illinois is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Salukis record 6.1 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Billikens give up (75.1).
- Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
- Saint Louis is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 69.0 points.
- This year the Salukis are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Billikens give up.
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Kyla McMakin: 17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Julia Martinez: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kennedy Calhoun: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 78-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ball State
|L 71-64
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 89-53
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
