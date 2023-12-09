In the upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Scott Perunovich to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.