Saturday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Seton Hall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Newark, New Jersey

Venue: Prudential Center

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 70, Rutgers 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-3.9)

Seton Hall (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Seton Hall has gone 2-5-1 against the spread, while Rutgers' ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Pirates have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Scarlet Knights have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (113th in college basketball).

The 35.0 rebounds per game Seton Hall averages rank 106th in the nation, and are 7.2 more than the 27.8 its opponents record per outing.

Seton Hall makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (259th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Pirates rank 112th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 146th in college basketball defensively with 88.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Seton Hall has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (140th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (109th in college basketball).

Rutgers Performance Insights

The Scarlet Knights put up 67.3 points per game (319th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per contest (10th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Rutgers loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 32.8 rebounds per game, 201st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.6.

Rutgers connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.6% from deep (275th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.7%.

Rutgers has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (53rd in college basketball).

