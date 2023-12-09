Saturday's contest features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) squaring off at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-61 win for heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 85, Southeast Missouri State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-24.0)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-24.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southeast Missouri State, who is 0-7-0 ATS. The Mastodons are 4-3-0 and the Redhawks are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks' -60 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per contest (242nd in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State grabs 33.0 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 36.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Southeast Missouri State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 28.7% from beyond the arc (325th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.9%.

Southeast Missouri State forces 12.4 turnovers per game (162nd in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (276th in college basketball).

