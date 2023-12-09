The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Mulder: 5.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 10th 88.4 Points Scored 63.5 345th 110th 67.6 Points Allowed 77.3 308th 310th 29.8 Rebounds 31.3 261st 331st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th 17th 10.2 3pt Made 6.5 263rd 106th 14.7 Assists 12.1 252nd 38th 9.6 Turnovers 13.5 295th

