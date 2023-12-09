Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rasheed Bello: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 5.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|10th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|63.5
|345th
|110th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|77.3
|308th
|310th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|261st
|331st
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|157th
|17th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|263rd
|106th
|14.7
|Assists
|12.1
|252nd
|38th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|13.5
|295th
