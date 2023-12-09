The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-1) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Rasheed Bello: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Eric Mulder: 5.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank
10th 88.4 Points Scored 63.5 345th
110th 67.6 Points Allowed 77.3 308th
310th 29.8 Rebounds 31.3 261st
331st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th
17th 10.2 3pt Made 6.5 263rd
106th 14.7 Assists 12.1 252nd
38th 9.6 Turnovers 13.5 295th

