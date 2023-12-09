Saturday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (6-3) and the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 78-72 based on our computer prediction, with Syracuse taking home the win. Game time is at 11:30 AM on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Syracuse projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Georgetown. The over/under is listed at 153.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Syracuse -125, Georgetown +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 78, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-1.5)



Syracuse (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Syracuse is 2-6-0 against the spread, while Georgetown's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Orange have a 3-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hoyas have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 155.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.9 points per game (140th in college basketball) and give up 71.1 per outing (191st in college basketball).

The 35.0 rebounds per game Syracuse averages rank 106th in college basketball, and are 1.3 fewer than the 36.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Syracuse makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (222nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from deep.

The Orange put up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (239th in college basketball), while allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

Syracuse has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 11.2 (123rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.0 (42nd in college basketball).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.0 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per contest (224th in college basketball).

The 35.1 rebounds per game Georgetown accumulates rank 99th in college basketball, 3.6 more than the 31.5 its opponents pull down.

Georgetown makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) at a 39.0% rate (29th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 28.9% rate.

Georgetown has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (288th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (290th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.