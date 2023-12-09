The Syracuse Orange (6-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX
Syracuse Stats Insights

  • This season, the Orange have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Syracuse shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Orange are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 102nd.
  • The Orange average 76.9 points per game, just four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.
  • Syracuse has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
  • This season, Georgetown has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 125th.
  • The Hoyas' 79 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 71.1 the Orange allow to opponents.
  • Georgetown has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Syracuse played better in home games last season, averaging 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in away games.
  • The Orange surrendered 71 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.5 in road games.
  • At home, Syracuse made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.6%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgetown averaged 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.7.
  • At home, the Hoyas conceded 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away (81.8).
  • At home, Georgetown made 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than away (30.4%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

