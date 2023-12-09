The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a road contest with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), winners of eight straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 73rd.

The 91.7 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 23.2 more points than the Tigers give up (68.5).

TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.

This season, Clemson has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.

The Tigers put up an average of 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs allow.

When Clemson gives up fewer than 91.7 points, it is 8-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in away games (72.4).

The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.3 in road games.

TCU made 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).

At home, Clemson knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena 12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Clemson Upcoming Schedule