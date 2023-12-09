The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Kangaroos are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 307th.

The Kangaroos record just 2.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Lions allow (74.1).

UMKC is 2-1 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMKC scored 66.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 61.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Kangaroos surrendered 10.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (73.9).

In terms of three-pointers, UMKC fared worse at home last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 26.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 28.9% percentage in away games.

