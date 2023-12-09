How to Watch UMKC vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
UMKC vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Kangaroos are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 307th.
- The Kangaroos record just 2.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Lions allow (74.1).
- UMKC is 2-1 when scoring more than 74.1 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMKC scored 66.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 61.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Kangaroos surrendered 10.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (73.9).
- In terms of three-pointers, UMKC fared worse at home last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 26.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 28.9% percentage in away games.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 63-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 74-44
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Tabor
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
