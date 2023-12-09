The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will look to stop a five-game road losing skid when visiting the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMKC vs. Lindenwood matchup in this article.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

UMKC has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Kangaroos' six games this season have hit the over.

Lindenwood has won two games against the spread this season.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

