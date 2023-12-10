Will Blake Bell get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills play in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has also tacked on three grabs for 19 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted five times.

Bell, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0

Rep Blake Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.