Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On the ground, Edwards-Helaire has collected 140 yards rushing on 40 attempts (12.7 ypg), with one rushing TD. Edwards-Helaire has also gathered seven passes for 44 yards (4.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Edwards-Helaire vs. the Bills

Edwards-Helaire vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 35.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 35.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bills have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 116.7 rushing yards the Bills allow per outing makes them the 20th-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Bills have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Bills' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Watch Chiefs vs Bills on Fubo!

Chiefs Player Previews

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Edwards-Helaire with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Edwards-Helaire Rushing Insights

The Chiefs, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.7% of the time while running 40.3%.

He has carried the ball in 40 of his team's 304 total rushing attempts this season (13.2%).

Edwards-Helaire has one rushing touchdown this year in 11 games played.

He has scored one of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (3.4%).

He has four carries in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Edwards-Helaire Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Edwards-Helaire has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Edwards-Helaire has received 2.0% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He averages 4.9 yards per target this season (44 yards on nine targets).

Having played 11 games this season, Edwards-Helaire has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Edwards-Helaire's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.