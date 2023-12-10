The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 52 points.

As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Eagles, check out their betting insights and trends. Before the Eagles take on the Cowboys, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Philadelphia Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-3.5) 52 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-3.5) 51.5 -184 +154 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 14 Odds

Dallas vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: NBC

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Dallas has gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys are 6-2 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Eight of Dallas' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Philadelphia is 6-3-3 against the spread this season.

There have been seven Philadelphia games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 50.5 (-111) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 41.5 (-118) - Michael Gallup - - - - 15.5 (-111) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 87.5 (-115) - Tony Pollard - - 60.5 (-111) - 22.5 (-110) - Dak Prescott 294.5 (-115) 2.5 (+160) 15.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs A.J. Brown - - - - 79.5 (-115) - DeVonta Smith - - - - 58.5 (-115) - D'Andre Swift - - 50.5 (-111) - 15.5 (-115) - Jalen Hurts 255.5 (-115) 1.5 (+100) 37.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

