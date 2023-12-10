Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Valdes-Scantling's stat line so far this year displays 17 catches for 273 yards and one score. He puts up 22.8 yards per game, having been targeted 33 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Bills

Valdes-Scantling vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

Valdes-Scantling will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills concede 203.3 passing yards per game.

The Bills have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Bills on Fubo!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Valdes-Scantling with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling, in six of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Valdes-Scantling has received 7.3% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (33 targets).

He has averaged 8.3 yards per target (273 yards on 33 targets).

In one of 12 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (3.4%).

With three red zone targets, Valdes-Scantling has been on the receiving end of 4.6% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.