The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Cougars are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 158th.

The Cougars score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 64.2 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

At home SIU-Edwardsville is scoring 84.3 points per game, 26.5 more than it is averaging away (57.8).

The Cougars are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (75).

SIU-Edwardsville makes more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than on the road (36.1%).

