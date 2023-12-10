How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 158th.
- The Cougars score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 64.2 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- At home SIU-Edwardsville is scoring 84.3 points per game, 26.5 more than it is averaging away (57.8).
- The Cougars are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (75).
- SIU-Edwardsville makes more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than on the road (36.1%).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|W 86-62
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Troy
|L 83-60
|Trojan Arena
|12/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 78-69
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Central Christian Bible
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
