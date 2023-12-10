SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Trent Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|139th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|69.7
|276th
|42nd
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|69
|141st
|206th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|299th
|151st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|235th
|220th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|235th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.7
|274th
|113th
|11
|Turnovers
|10.1
|60th
