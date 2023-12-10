The Ball State Cardinals (6-2) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jalin Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Trent Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Players to Watch

Jihad: 17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Pearson: 12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Middleton: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 139th 76.8 Points Scored 69.7 276th 42nd 64.1 Points Allowed 69 141st 206th 32.6 Rebounds 30.1 299th 151st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.4 235th 220th 7 3pt Made 7.3 190th 235th 12.4 Assists 11.7 274th 113th 11 Turnovers 10.1 60th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.