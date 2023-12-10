The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Kiley Bess: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Glanton: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Bella Finnegan: 12.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Chelsea Cain: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Ella Sawyer: 5.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Players to Watch

Bess: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Glanton: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Finnegan: 12.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Cain: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Sawyer: 5.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.