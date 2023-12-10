The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score only 4.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Sycamores give up (72.4).

Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 when it scores more than 72.4 points.

Indiana State's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

The Sycamores record 7.5 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Redhawks allow (75.1).

Southeast Missouri State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.

This season the Sycamores are shooting 37.2% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Redhawks concede.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Alecia Doyle: 13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Amiyah Buchanan: 6 PTS, 42.2 FG%

6 PTS, 42.2 FG% Kiyley Flowers: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule