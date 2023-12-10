Travis Kelce versus the Buffalo Bills pass defense and Terrel Bernard is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Chiefs play the Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 109.3 9.9 1 70 9.72

Travis Kelce vs. Terrel Bernard Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce's 813 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has totaled 74 receptions and five touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has the ninth-most in the league, with 3,032 (252.7 per game).

The Chiefs score 22.9 points per game, 11th in the NFL.

Kansas City sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.5 times per game (second in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 65 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (53.7% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense

Terrel Bernard has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 104 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by allowing 203.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 6.3 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This year, the Bills have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by surrendering 18.9 points per game. They rank 12th in the NFL with 319.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Buffalo has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Terrel Bernard Rec. Targets 93 39 Def. Targets Receptions 74 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 29 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 813 104 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.9 8.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 355 6 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

