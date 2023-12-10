The Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) face the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMKC vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Lisa Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alayna Contreras: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Simmons: 13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Thomas: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Bennett: 8.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Contreras: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.