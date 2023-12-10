Sunday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-1) against the UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) at Swinney Recreation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Western Illinois. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Kangaroos head into this game after an 84-34 victory over Bellevue (NE) on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 70, UMKC 68

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos beat the No. 174-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas State Red Wolves, 62-57, on December 2, which goes down as their best win of the season.

UMKC has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

The Kangaroos have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 174) on December 2

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 321) on November 6

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 22

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Dom Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42)

8.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42) Lisa Thomas: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG% Emani Bennett: 8.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

8.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 53.6 FG%

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 134th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.