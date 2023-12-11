Bismack Biyombo and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 127-103 loss to the Timberwolves (his last game) Biyombo posted two points.

We're going to examine Biyombo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 6.5 5.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 5.6 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.3 PRA -- 16.3 13.2 PR -- 14 10.9



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Mavericks

Biyombo has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 3.7% and 4.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Biyombo's Grizzlies average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 116.7 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 46.7 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks allow 27.1 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 23 4 6 4 0 2 0

