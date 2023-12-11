The Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) are welcoming in the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 19.6 points, 1.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Santi Aldama posts 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

David Roddy posts 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 7.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Luka Doncic gives the Mavericks 31.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks 23.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is putting up 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 72.2% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks are getting 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this year.

The Mavericks are getting 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Grant Williams this year.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Mavericks 105.9 Points Avg. 118.2 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118 43.1% Field Goal % 46.4% 32.6% Three Point % 37%

