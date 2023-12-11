The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum on December 11, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (47.9%).

Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 20th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.2 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 116.7 the Mavericks allow.

Memphis has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies average 103.5 points per game, 5.2 less than on the road (108.7). On defense they give up 112.8 points per game at home, 1.3 more than away (111.5).

Memphis concedes 112.8 points per game at home, and 111.5 away.

This season the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.4 per game) than on the road (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries