Southwest Division foes square off when the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Grizzlies 111

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-4.6)

Mavericks (-4.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

The Mavericks' .524 ATS win percentage (11-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .429 mark (9-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 7-5 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (71.4% of the time) than Memphis (38.1%).

The Mavericks have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season while the Grizzlies have a .167 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-10).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are second-worst in the league on offense (106.2 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (112.1 points conceded).

Memphis grabs 42 rebounds per game and give up 45.1 boards, ranking 25th and 23rd, respectively, in the league.

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (23.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Memphis is 16th in the league in turnovers per game (13.4) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.2).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

