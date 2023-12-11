A win by the Green Bay Packers over the New York Giants is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM ET (at MetLife Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Packers are compiling 21.5 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 20.3 points allowed per game. The Giants have struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in total offense (258.7 total yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (364.3 total yards allowed per game).

Packers vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-6.5) Over (37) Packers 24, Giants 16

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Green Bay is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of 12 Green Bay games this season have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Packers games this season is 42.4, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Giants have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has compiled a 4-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

In New York's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (37) is 3.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.5 20.3 19.7 19.5 23.3 21.0 New York 13.3 24.3 7.4 18.2 17.4 28.7

