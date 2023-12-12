Blues vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - December 12
Ahead of their Tuesday, December 12 game against the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4) at Enterprise Center, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (13-13-1) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|J.T. Compher
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Out
|Head
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues rank 25th in the NHL with 75 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- They have the league's 25th-ranked goal differential at -12.
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 100 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- Detroit has allowed 88 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.
- Their +12 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Blues vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-130)
|Red Wings (+110)
|6.5
