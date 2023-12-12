Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Jackson County, Missouri is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Pius X High School - Kansas City at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.