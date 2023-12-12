Jordan Kyrou will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Kyrou's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kyrou has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

Kyrou has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Kyrou has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Kyrou has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kyrou's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 40% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 2 17 Points 1 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.